Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach
No arrests made
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting was reported Thursday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
No arrests have been made and at this point it’s unclear if a suspect has been identified.
The shooting was reported on South Lincoln Street at about 9:15 p.m.
Police said they expect to release more details about the crime Friday morning.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
