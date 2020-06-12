Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting was reported Thursday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

No arrests have been made and at this point it’s unclear if a suspect has been identified.

The shooting was reported on South Lincoln Street at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said they expect to release more details about the crime Friday morning.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.