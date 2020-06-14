Winter Springs police suspend search for missing man after finding him deceased, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs police suspended their search Saturday for a man who was reported missing.

Police were searching for 32-year-old Nebojsa Spiric.

Police said further searches were suspended after a man was found dead in the area of Dolphin Road near Sundance Court. The man was later identified as Spiric.

The scene police were working at did not lead them to anything suspicious regarding the manner of death, but investigators said the case “will be worked to completion pending the results of further examinations and testing.”

“We appreciate the ongoing support, concern and help we have received from our community and we remain in partnership with Mr. Spiric’s family during this unimaginable time,” officials said.

Stay with ClickOrlando and News 6 for updates on this developing story.