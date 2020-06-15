Brevard tourism office launches advertising campaign to attract summer guests

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – To encourage tourists to return to Florida’s Space Coast, Brevard County is spending almost $750,000 in advertising.

The Space Coast Office Tourism says summer is the perfect time to launch its campaign.

Executive Director Peter Cranis said Brevard County is expected to lose a billion dollars this year, and that’s even with the SpaceX Demo-2 launch attracting about 200,000 people.

Cranis said the launch may have saved some businesses.

"It put a little bit of revenue in their pockets where it was desperately needed," he said. "If there was a business that was maybe on the brink, and they managed to make it to Memorial Day weekend and then the launch, they probably were able to stay open and that's a great thing," Cranis said.

The next great draw the tourism office expects is the Fourth of July.

Angela Cobb is excited because she's already busy working at Double D's beach rentals at Coconuts on The Beach.

"Saturday and Sunday were really good days for us," Cobb said. "I felt like we were just about there to where we should be for this time of year."

The last Brevard business expected to recover financially remains the cruise lines.

Aug. 1 is the earliest expected return to sailing.

Cranis said the tourism office understands and respects people who are still not comfortable traveling or gathering in popular locations

“But for those people that are looking for something to do with their families, what better experience could you have than wide open beaches, wide open spaces? And that’s something that we have,” Cranis said.