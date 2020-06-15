UPDATE: Facebook post helps family reunite with boy found wandering in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE:

The family of a boy found wandering alone in Marion County has been located since News 6′s initial story was published, according to the sheriff’s office.

“UPDATE: Because of you sharing his information, he has been identified and his mother is on her way. Thank you for sharing his information,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating the family of a little boy who was found wandering in Marion County.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the area of Highway 326 and North Highway 441 around 1 p.m. Monday after the boy, who is believed to about three years old, was seen wandering alone near a Winn-Dixie grocery store.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they tried for hours to locate the boy’s family before posting his photo on Facebook in hopes that someone will recognize him.

“Help us find his parents,” deputies wrote in the post.

Within minutes, the post had already been shared thousands of times.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the boy’s identity to call 911 immediately.