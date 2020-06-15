87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Gas prices rise as America reopens

Prices 70 cents less per gallon than last year

CNN Newsource

Tags: Gas, Consumer, Travel, Money
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As the U.S. reopens, and Americans begin to travel again, gas prices are on the rise.

Prices at the pump have risen for the sixth straight week now.

The fuel savings app Gas Buddy says the average cost of a gallon is $2.10 nationwide.

In April, gasoline hit a low of $1.74 on average.

Still compared to last summer, prices are about 70 cents less per gallon than a year ago.

Honolulu has the most expensive gas in the U.S. currently, while the lowest price at the pump can be found in Baton Rouge.

Analysts expect gas prices to continue to creep up throughout the summer as more Americans hit the road.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.