FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a body found floating in Flagler Beach Monday.

A boy found the body floating in the water around 4 p.m. A person nearby jumped into the water to pull the unconscious man to the shore and conducted CPR, according to a news release.

Authorities rushed to Varn Park by North Ocean Shore Boulevard after getting the call. No one could identify the man, witnesses in the area telling deputies they never saw him get in the water or the park, investigators say.

Deputies say the man was wearing boxers and socks and seemed like he had been floating in the water for a long while.

EMTs took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though deputies don’t expect foul play, a death investigation is underway. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.