Driver robbed at gunpoint in Titusville, teen suspect arrested

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was robbed at gunpoint by a 16-year-old in Titusville on Monday, according to police.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of armed carjacking, robbery with a gun, aggravated fleeing and alluding and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Titusville police said the teen is accused of stealing the victim’s 2017 Dodge Journey at gunpoint after the victim offered him and an unknown man a ride.

Police said the stolen vehicle was spotted by officers around 4 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Harrison Street.

Investigators said officers tried to attempt a traffic stop and the teen did not comply and fled.

Officers said within seconds the teen crashed at the intersection of South Park Avenue and South Street into a Nissan Altima that was southbound on South Park Avenue.

A gun suspected of being used to commit the armed carjacking was recovered by investigators inside the stolen Dodge Journey under the accelerator pedal.