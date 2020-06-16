Girl, 11, disappeared in Jacksonville, may be headed to Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities believe an 11-year-old girl who disappeared Monday from the 9800 block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville may be traveling to Orlando.

Officials described Kimberly Aguilar-Cruz as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Kimberly was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of SpongeBob, gray tights with a pink striped shirt, and white and gray shoes.

Officials said Kimberly was last seen getting into a small model SUV. They believe she may be traveling to Orlando.

Anyone with information on Kimberly’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.