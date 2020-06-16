Man wanted in connection with slain protester, 75-year-old woman arrested in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man wanted by Tallahassee police after two women’s bodies were found near his home fled to Orlando where he was later arrested, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old justice and policy advocate, after her family reported her missing on June 6.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Salau had been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting the names of people who had been killed by police, including Tony McDade, of Tallahassee, and George Floyd, of Minneapolis.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department in May.

After Salau’s disappearance a second woman, 75-year-old Victoria Sims, was also reported missing, police said. Her home had been ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing, according to a Tallahassee Police Department news release.

Sims was a retired state worker and was well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics, The Associated Press reported.

Detectives located the bodies of both missing woman on a Monday Road property Monday. Aaron Glee Jr., 49, lived at the home but fled on a bus to Orlando before police arrived, according to the news release.

Orlando police intercepted Glee and took him into custody. Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping based on evidence found at the scene and information in Orlando, authorities said.

Orange County Jail records show Glee is being held in the jail on an out-of-county warrant.

Salau reported a possible sexual battery the day before her disappearance but police said they do not believe the man accused of her murder is connected to that case.

Detectives are still seeking information related to Salau’s battery case as well as the double murder. Information can be reported to TPD at 850-891-4200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).