New Smyrna Beach to open its first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is teaming up with New Smyrna Beach officials on Tuesday to open the city’s first coronavirus drive-thru testing site.

The site will be located in the north bus loop at Chisholm Elementary School.

Officials say testing is free and patients do not need to be experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.

The drive-thru site will be open from 9 a.m to 1 p.m June 16 through June 19, weather permitting.