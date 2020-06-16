‘Takin’ it to the streets’: How New Smyrna Beach plans to help local businesses bounce back

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Despite Florida now being in phase two of the state’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic many businesses continue to struggle to bounce back from the pandemic, especially mom and pop shops.

In an effort to help local businesses recover, the city of New Smyrna Beach recently approved an initiative called “Local Thursdays, Takin’ It To The Streets.” It was launched to help retail shops, salons and restaurants along Canal Street, a historic street in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

“We’re spilling out on to the street. We’re gonna be open a little later than usual,” Elizabeth Jones, president of Canal Street Historic District said. “We are all very excited. we’re looking forward to having our first locals Thursday’s we’re taking it to the streets.”

The plan consists of shutting down Canal Street from Riverside Drive for almost a mile and turning it into a pedestrian street every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each participating business will set up tents and tables with their merchandise. Restaurants will also be allowed to bring out tables for dining.

Jones said about 130 business owners supported the idea. It was then presented to the city for approval.

"It has been a little tricky more for some than others because of the state regulations that you have to follow now," Jones said.

She added some storefronts seem to be having a hard time getting customers to come inside because the fear of being in small spaces might lure them away.

“Basically it would allow the businesses to come out to the street. So, this way we can meet the social distancing and meet CDC guidelines,” New Smyrna Beach city manager Khalid Resheidat said.

The goal is to provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience. Organizers of the event are encouraging shoppers to wear face masks and practice social distancing as well.

"You'll see widespread use of hand sanitizer. I expect you'll see a substantial percentage of the business staff folks wearing masks," Richard England, President of The Hub On Canal Street said.

England was among the business owners who helped craft the Takin’ It To The Streets initiative.

“The most important thing about the whole concept was giving people the elbow room to be out and be socially distant and yet still being out here on the streets," he said.

The city says the closing of Canal Street every Thursday will take place until the end of July and depending on the response from the community, they’ll decide if it’s something they can do again in the future.