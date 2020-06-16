Video: Stolen vehicle plunges into canal while speeding through Flagler, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Helicopter video shows the driver of a stolen vehicle speeding on busy roadways, running red lights and causing a hit-and-run crash before plunging into a canal, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday from authorities in St. Johns County notifying them that a car stolen out of Melbourne was heading into Flagler County after fleeing arrest.

The red Toyota Corolla was spotted about 10 minutes later driving southbound on State Road A1A and around that time, the driver began to speed and pass other vehicles, records show.

Deputies said the stolen car hit another vehicle near Camino Del Mar then continued speeding, running red lights and driving recklessly, at one point driving in circles in an intersection.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit and about eight minutes later, the car crashed into a canal off Lambert Avenue in Flagler Beach, according to the report.

The driver, 30-year-old Alexander Craig O’Connor, and the passenger, 22-year-old Lacy Lynnann Major, swam to shore, where they were taken into custody, a news release said.

Video shows the red car sinking into the water. Other than the two suspects, no one else was inside.

“This duo is lucky to be alive after risking their lives and the lives of those on the roadways by driving so recklessly but then they lost control and crashed the car into the canal,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “You should never flee from law enforcement as it only adds additional charges. All of the agencies involved worked together to get these two off the streets. Our Dive Team did a great job assisting in the recovery of the stolen vehicle from the water.”

O’Connor is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, reckless driving and fleeing with disregard for safety to persons or property. Major is facing a grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.