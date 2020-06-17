69-year-old woman dies after crashing truck into fence, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after she veered off the road and crashed into a wooden fence in Marion County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 69-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck south on County Road 315 at about 10:10 a.m. when she drove off the road and hit a wooden fence that was on the grass shoulder.

The truck came to a final rest in a pasture.

The driver died at the scene of the crash while the 45-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat suffered minor injuries, records show. Both women were from Silver Springs.

The report did not indicate why the woman drove off the road.