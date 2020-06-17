Neighbor breaks window to pull victim from burning Belle Isle home

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Firefighters are crediting a neighbor with rescuing a victim from a burning home in Belle Isle.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out Wednesday around 3 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Peninsular Drive.

The victim’s neighbor noticed the flames and broke a window to pull the victim, who was unconscious at the time, to safety, fire officials said.

Crews arrived at the home, where heavy smoke could still be seen, and transported the victim to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The victim, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition, according to a tweet from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials praised the neighbor for their efforts.

“Outstanding actions by a good neighbor,” OCFR wrote in the tweet.

UPDATE: Patient's neighbor broke windows, pulled unconscious person to safety. Adult patient transported to ORMC as trauma alert. Call came in about 3pm. Crews encountered heavy smoke on arrival and one patient. Outstanding actions by a good neighbor! https://t.co/GNMuZDrKoL — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 17, 2020

Details on what led up to the fire have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

