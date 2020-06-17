88ºF

Overturned semi-truck shuts down northbound traffic on Orange Blossom Trail

Multiple vehicles involved, according to authorities

Multiple vehicles involved in a rollerover crash on S.R. 441 and North Orange Blossom Trail. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash blocked northbound traffic on North Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 441 Wednesday.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue say multiple vehicles were involved, including an overturned 18-wheeler.

OCFR said no one was taken to the hospital. The agency is asking drivers to avoid the area.

