Overturned semi-truck shuts down northbound traffic on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash blocked northbound traffic on North Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 441 Wednesday.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue say multiple vehicles were involved, including an overturned 18-wheeler.

Rollover #crash at N Orange Blossom Trail/SR 414 involving multiple vehicles and an overturned 18-wheeler. N/B OBT completely shut down, please avoid area if possible. No transports at this time. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 17, 2020

OCFR said no one was taken to the hospital. The agency is asking drivers to avoid the area.