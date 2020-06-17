Volusia County deputies charge known sex offender with possessing child pornography, officials say
Jones is being held on $40,000 bond
VOLUSAIC COUNTY, Fla. – A known sex offender was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies said he was possessing child pornography.
Alton Jones, 55, of DeLand was arrested on a warrant by members of the agency’s District 2 Crime Suppression Team, officials said.
“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Jones in late May,” investigators said in a news release.
Jones was taken to the Volusia County jail and is being held on $40,000 bond.
Authorities said Jones is charged with three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
“This investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending,” officials said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit by calling (386) 323-3574.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.