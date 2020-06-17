Volusia County deputies charge known sex offender with possessing child pornography, officials say

VOLUSAIC COUNTY, Fla. – A known sex offender was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies said he was possessing child pornography.

Alton Jones, 55, of DeLand was arrested on a warrant by members of the agency’s District 2 Crime Suppression Team, officials said.

“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Jones in late May,” investigators said in a news release.

Jones was taken to the Volusia County jail and is being held on $40,000 bond.

Authorities said Jones is charged with three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

“This investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending,” officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit by calling (386) 323-3574.