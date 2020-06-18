Arrest made in 54-year-old man’s shooting death on OBT, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man who was gunned down on Orange Blossom Trail in May, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Lamont Fleury, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Donald Gandy.

Gandy was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. on May 20 near Orange Blossom Trail and 37th Street, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fleury was booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday afternoon, records show.

