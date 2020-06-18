Brevard deputies investigate triple shooting at apartment in Merritt Island

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a triple shooting at an apartment in Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on the 700 block of North Courtenay Parkway around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the three men shot received life-threatening injuries and were rushed to local hospitals.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation seems to point to an altercation between the men over something to do with gambling.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appears at least two men were armed during the shooting and the incident is contained to the apartment it happened at.

The names of the men have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.