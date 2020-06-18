‘It could have been too much:' Bank employee steals over $14,000 from cash drawer, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman is behind bars after police say she stole over $14,000 from the cash drawer she oversaw at the bank where she was employed, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers were contacted on June 9 by the vice president of the Space Coast Credit Union in reference to a fraud case at the 200 Bill France Boulevard bank branch.

When officers arrived at the bank, they were told an employee, identified as 26-year-old Chazlyn Jackson, had been stealing significant amounts of money from her cash drawer while certifying that her drawer’s cash balance was in order at the end of the day.

After supervisors had audited Jackson’s account, they found she had taken $14,570.45 from the bank by “force balancing” her cash drawer at the ends of her shifts, according to an arrest report.

Supervisors gave officers surveillance video that they said showed Jackson entering the bank on her day off, entering the bank vault, removing a cash drawer and exiting the bank.

When asked about the fraud, Jackson told officers “it could have been too much” and that she could “get that back,” an arrest report showed. Jackson was subsequently fired from the bank.

Jackson was taken into custody on Wednesday and is charged with grand theft and obtaining property by fraud. Jackson is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.