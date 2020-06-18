Seminole medical director warns we may have to ‘take the reins back’ after surge in COVID-19 cases

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County's medical director is responding to the rise in positive coronavirus cases, saying it's getting to the point where the county may have to step in again to stop the spread.

Dr. Todd Husty said he is concerned about the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“It was a record breaking day for the last 24 hours with 59. We just got word that it’s 69 already today,” Husty said.

During a news conference last week, Husty said the county was close to zero and now it is seeing a spike. County leaders said it was not related to more testing.

Husty said he believes it won’t be long before the county sees triple digit numbers of positive cases a day.

News 6 asked him at what point will the county step in to stop the spread.

“I think we’re precariously close to having to take the reins back and then walk backwards,” Husty said.

But Husty said he doesn’t believe businesses will need to close again.

"We won't close down businesses, just ask them to do the right thing, strongly. I hope it does't come down to anything else," he said.

Instead, Husty said the county is focusing on re-educating the community. He is calling on everyone to do their part to bring the cases back down, including wearing face coverings, washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

“It’s very clear. If you do the right things, the disease doesn’t spread and we go back to zero,” Husty said.

He said he is encouraged after seeing the pop up testing site reach capacity in Oviedo on Wednesday. Health officials said there is a hot spot in the community.

"I think that is encouraging. I think that means people are listening and we're getting the word out," he said.

A rise in cases is also prompting Seminole County leaders to expand testing. They said testing will be available at pop up testing sites next Monday through Friday.

Visit www.PrepareSeminole.org for more information.