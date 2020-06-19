2 Port Orange fire department employees test positive for COVID-19

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Two employees of the Port Orange Fire and Rescue Department are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Officials said the two employees were diagnosed Thursday and have been out of work since then.

Leaders at the department did not say whether the employees are firefighters or are in another position.

“All other necessary precautions have been taken to minimize the spread of the virus among any close contacts within the department. In addition, staff is being monitored for symptoms twice daily,” a news release read.

At the Orlando Fire Department, 28 members tested positive and another 87 are in quarantine.