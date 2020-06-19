Second arrest made in shooting that injured 5-year-old, 3 others, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second arrest has been made in a shooting at an apartment complex that injured four people, including a 5-year-old, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Michael Bridges, 29, has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, a spokesperson for the department said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Windsor Cove Apartment complex on June 13.

Officials said all injuries were non-life-threatening, but that two adults were transported to the hospital for treatment. A third adult did not require treatment.

The fourth victim of the shooting was a 5-year-old girl who was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is in the care of relatives who do not live at the apartment complex, investigators said.

“The subjects involved in the violence were known to each other,” officials said.

Police said Reginald Prince, 22, was also arrested for his involvement in the shooting on charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Prince was one of the four people wounded by the gunfire, police said.

Bridges is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond, records show.