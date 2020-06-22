18-year-old woman struck by patrol car in Melbourne, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a patrol car that was responding to a call, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a trooper was driving in emergency mode behind a Brevard County deputy around 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate a disturbance at a bar that reportedly involved gunfire when the victim ran into the path of the trooper’s patrol car on Aurora Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.