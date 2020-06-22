FDA releases list of hand sanitizers to not use due to potential presence of methanol

The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of hand sanitizers to not use due to the potential presence of methanol.

Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to FDA officials.

According to the FDA the following list of hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem Sade CV in Mexico:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

FDA officials said they tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ.

Lavar Gel contains 81 percent methanol and no ethyl alcohol, according to the FDA.

CleanCare No Germ contains 28 percent methanol, according to the FDA.

The FDA said methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers.

Anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, according to the FDA.

The FDA said substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

on June 17, FDA officials said Eskbiochem had not removed the potentially dangerous products from the markets.

The FDA said they are not aware of any reports of adverse events with these hand sanitizer products.