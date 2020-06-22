Free face coverings available at 4 different sites in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is offering face coverings at four different sites in Volusia County.

This past weekend Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said residents should still wear face coverings where social distancing is not possible.

Health officials said face coverings are as important as ever during the coronavirus pandemic as businesses reopen.

The free face coverings will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these sites in Volusia County:

421 South Keech Street in Daytona Beach

1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach

121 Rich Avenue in DeLand

775 Harley Strickland Boulevard in Orange City

The Florida Department of Health has issued more than 130,000 cloth masks.

More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida and more than 1,240 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Volusia County.