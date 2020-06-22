Groveland will host Fourth of July fireworks but residents will need to watch from home

GROVELAND, Fla. – Groveland won’t be hosting any big Fourth of July events given the coronavirus pandemic, but it will put on two dueling firework displays for residents to watch safely from their own homes.

The mayor made the announcement in a letter Monday, acknowledging that the celebration will look different this year due to social distancing guidelines.

“In previous years, our tradition has been to gather for the best things the Fourth of July in Groveland has to offer: food, fun and fireworks. However, the current circumstances this year have prompted us to become innovative with how we celebrate,” Mayor Evelyn Wilson wrote.

At 9:15 p.m. on July 4, the city will host two separate firework shows that people will be able to see from their homes.

“Although we may not be gathered around in one place, we can still maintain a sense of togetherness through this shared experience. Consider our 4th of July celebration as a promise to you and your loved ones that our city will continue to find safe opportunities to remain unified, despite the challenges presented,” Wilson wrote.

Independence Day events have been canceled or postponed across Central Florida as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

