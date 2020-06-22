Infant, woman hurt in Cocoa Beach hit-and-run crash, troopers say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that hurt a 1-month-old child and the woman who was holding him when they were struck.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday evening by South 26th Street in Cocoa Beach. The woman was walking, carrying the infant as a black SUV was backing out from a parking stall, according to a crash report.

Troopers say the driver didn’t see the woman as they ran into her. The impact caused the 62-year-old to tuck the child close to her chest as she fell forward landing on the pavement, according to the crash report. Investigators say the driver then left the area.

The woman and the child were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Authorities have not released any other information. Stick with News 6 for updates.