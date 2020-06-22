Osceola leaders develop plan to distribute CARES Act funding

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners on Monday approved a plan that details how they will spend up to $65.5 million in federal CARES Act money to help residents who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While Orange County and other more populous counties have already received their CARES Act funds, Osceola is still waiting for the state to release the money. When it does, it will come in phases with the first 25%, or $16.3 million, coming first.

“We have been delayed compared to larger counties because of the way the funding was funneled through the state. This delay will make it harder to serve our residents but I am confident we can get this done and make a difference in many lives,” Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer said in a news release. “We realize that it is imperative to move forward as quickly as possible and will focus on getting these badly needed dollars into the hands of our citizens sooner rather than later (so) they can have a sense of security during these uncertain times.”

The majority of the initial $16.3 million, about 70%, will go to residents who need help paying their rent or mortgage. Another 20%, or $3.2 million, will help small businesses and the final 10% will go toward food insecurity assistance.

The total figure for rent and mortgage assistance and food assistance combined is $13 million, leaders said.

The remaining $49 million, when the county receives it from the state, will go into a fund and will eventually be distributed to provide relief for residents and business owners.

As of last week, Osceola County, which is home to many theme park workers, had a 31.1% unemployment rate.

Osceola County saw a strong demand the last time it provided rent and mortgage assistance using Community Development Block Grant money. Another 500 residents can apply to receive that assistance when applications reopen here on July 6.