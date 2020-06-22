Publix recalls salad due to unlisted ingredients

Supermarket giant Publix is recalling a salad product because it may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

The recall is for Fresh Express 11.5 ounce Southwest Chopped Kits with specific production and UPC codes.

Publix issued the recall due to the presence of undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut, which could cause allergic reactions in some.

The chain says no illnesses have been reported.

The affected units were distributed between June 12 and 18 and have a June 29 use-by date.

They were distributed in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The company is asking customers to dispose of the product and request a refund if desired.