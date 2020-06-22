Suspect faces murder charge after man found dead on Orange County road

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge Monday after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Carlos Mac-Ical was arrested on a warrant in connection with the death of Ottoniel Che-Quib.

The 23-year-old was found by the intersection of Plymouth Sorrento and Ondich roads in May.

Investigators say Mac-Ical is being held in the Orange County Jail facing a first-degree murder charge.

No other details have been released.