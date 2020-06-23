Drunk Florida man leads police on chase after threatening another driver with gun, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man drunkenly led police on a miles-long car chase after he threatened another driver on the road with a gun, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers received a call from a man Sunday who said he was driving east on Aurora Road toward North Harbor City Boulevard when a silver Ford hatchback pulled up next to him after swerving in and out of traffic.

The man rolled down his window and asked the driver of the Ford if he wanted him to call an Uber because he believed the driver of the Ford to be drunk. The driver of the Ford, later identified as 21-year-old Kristopher Arnold, flashed a handgun at the other driver and said “I got brass and I’ll shoot you,” according to a report.

At that point, the man drove away and contacted police, giving a description of the car Arnold was driving as well as the license plate number.

Police were able to trace the license plate number to Arnold’s vehicle that had been involved in a prior shots-fired incident in April, and were able to determine where he lived. Police arrived in the area of Arnold’s home along Audubon Drive and spotted a car that matched Arnold’s.

Officers attempted to drive parallel to the car to see if the driver matched Arnold’s description, and found that he and a woman were in the car, according to a report. Officers then began to follow Arnold, capturing the pursuit on dash camera video which can be viewed below.

Arnold began to whip the car around a turn to drive west on Shull Avenue and officers activated their lights and sirens. Arnold failed to stop at a stop sign and continued south on Circle Avenue at a high rate of speed, records show. Officers said Arnold began to lose control of the car when he reached Cherry Street and Audubon Drive, and eventually came to a stop in the driveway of a home in the area.

The passenger got out of the car and Arnold peeled out of the driveway where the police pursuit continued, investigators said.

Officers followed Arnold, who was driving at 60 to 70 mph, onto North Harbor City Boulevard where he attempted to make a sharp left turn onto NASA Boulevard but was traveling too fast, records show. Arnold lost control and traveled over the center concrete median, narrowly missing two vehicles waiting at a stoplight in the opposite lanes, a report read.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and removed Arnold from the car. Through the investigation, officers said they found a gun and multiple baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the car.

Officers took Arnold into custody and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving, among others.

Through field sobriety tests, officers said they determined Arnold to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of his arrest.

Records show Arnold is being held at the Brevard County Jail on $34,000 bond.

The woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit was also questioned by police, and she told officers she recently purchased the car from a friend and allowed Arnold to use the car for the day. She told officers the contents of the car, including the gun, did not belong to her, a report read.