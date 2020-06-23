Flagler County man accused of molesting missing children

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County man is accused of picking up four missing children and taking them to a residence in Palm Coast where he raped and molested them for days, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began on Nov. 18 when the four missing children were found near Legacy Vacation Resort.

The victims told deputies that they were picked up in Daytona Beach by 66-year-old George Proulx and taken to his residence in Palm Coast where they were abused, according to the affidavit.

One victim said the suspect, “roofied or put something in my drink and raped us,” records show. The girl said she went completely numb and was unable to stop the sexual assault, the report said.

Deputies said Proulx admitted to raping two of the victims. The other two victims said Proulx molested them, records show.

According to a news release, deputies were working to build a case against Proulx when they learned he was planning to move to Thailand and were able to get an arrest warrant on Monday.

He was arrested at his home, which had been packed up in preparation for the move.

“We are thankful the juveniles came forward and told us what happened to them,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Crosbee and our Major Case Unit did a great job obtaining the necessary evidence to build the case and get this offender behind bars before he could flee the country. Thailand is known to be an epicenter of human trafficking, so it’s no surprise that’s where he wanted to go. We pray the victims get the psychological help they need since this pervert took their childhood away from them.”

Proulx was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and interference with child custody.