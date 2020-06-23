Orange County seeing ‘record levels of testing’ for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Public health officials say there have been record levels of testing in Orange County.

Public Safety Director Danny Banks made the announcement Tuesday during a presentation at a Board of Commissioners meeting. He said the county has seen a total of 5,157 positive cases as of Monday, with 408 hospitalizations in Orange County.

Emergency Management Division Chief Lauraleigh Avery says over 36,371 tests were administered at the Orange County Convention Center since March.

Officials say they are now seeing a record level of testing of more than 1,000 tests a day.

“Orange County residents have by far responded much better by comparison to many of the other similar-size counties in the state. I think part of that is due to our aggressive push for testing,” Banks said.

Orange County officials brought up community personal protective equipment initiatives and said over 300,000 masks have been distributed throughout the community as well as thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer.

This week Orange County officials are set to hand out PPE for registered businesses Wednesday through Friday.

Businesses can schedule an appointment to pick up free PPE kits online by clicking here. Distributions will be at Downey Park, West Orange Park and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex.

