Employees at Orange County Tax Collector’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Impacted offices have since been sanitized

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Two women wear protective masks as they walk outside a county office building Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted 5-3 on Monday to implement an executive order that would require the wearing of protective face coverings throughout Hillsborough County. The executive order requires everyone inside a for-profit business that is open to the public to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained, excluding family members or others residing in your home. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County Tax Collector’s Office employees and a contracted vendor who work at three different office locations recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced.

In a message to the public, officials from the office provided the following details about the three patients:

  • One employee has limited contact with the public, works at the West Oaks Mall location and was last in the office on June 17.
  • The vendor contracted employee has limited interaction with customers, works at the Sand Lake Road location and was last in the office on June 16.
  • The third employee works at the administrative office in downtown Orlando, does not interact with customers and was last at work on June 11.

Officials said they became aware of the positive test results Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning and took action to clean and disinfect the impacted locations and notify all affected employees.

“We initiated contact tracing this morning to determine which other employees, if any, may have had prolonged close exposure of less than six feet to the positive employees. All employees are granted leave and encouraged to be tested for COVID-19. At this time, the impacted locations will remain open,” the announcement read.

The Tax Collector’s Office plans to notify the health department of any customers who might have interacted with the positive employees.

Locations began opening again in late April after the coronavirus closure with new safety protocols in place, including moving to an appointment-only model and asking customers to wait in their vehicles rather than inside the office.

