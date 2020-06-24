95ºF

Video shows persons of interest in fatal I-Drive shooting

26-year-old man killed

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man and woman who are persons of interest in a fatal shooting on International Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department released video Wednesday of two persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting on International Drive in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police said the shooting happened June 13 at a parking lot on 5515 International Drive.

The victim, 26-year-old D’quan Prentice, was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details have not been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Recently released video shows a man wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts and a black baseball cap leaving a business with a woman wearing a multi-colored dress or romper.

Police said the man and woman are persons of interest in the fatal shooting but didn’t provide details on how why they’re suspected of being involved.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the woman is asked to call Detective Michael Fields 407-246-2979 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

