Investigators offer $5,000 reward for information in murder of 66-year-old Daytona Beach man

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for murdering a 66-year-old man and injuring an elderly woman in a possible home invasion earlier this month, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“Charles H. Brown was found around 3:40 a.m. on June 2, 2020 inside his home at 645 Westmoreland Road,” investigators wrote in a news release. “Officers arrived within minutes of the 911 calls and found him in the living room unresponsive. Paramedics took the 66-year-old Brown to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he passed away shortly after arrival.”

Three weeks ago, numerous 911 calls sent our officers to Charles Brown's #DaytonaBeach home.



Now we're asking for your help to solve his murder.



A 68-year-old woman was also injured during the incident and recovering from her injuries.

Investigators said they have been following all possible leads in this case, but no motive for the violence has been established and no suspects have been identified.

“Our hope is that someone will come forward and provide us with the information we need to track down whoever did this and bring them to justice,” officials with DBPD said. “Specifically, we’re looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows who was behind it.”

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace immediately at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@dbpd.us regarding Case 200009200.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can also use the Submit A Tip link on the front page of the DBPD website or text DBTIPS plus the message to CRIMES (274637), according to a news release.

“A reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case is available through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 888-277-TIPS (8477), utilizing the tip form on the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida website or using the Crime Stoppers P3Tips mobile app on a smartphone,” a news release read.