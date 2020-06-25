Ocala Health offers free hotline to help residents find temporary health coverage amid COVID-19 pandemic

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Health is offering assistance through a new hotline aimed at helping individuals and families who have lost health insurance coverage find temporary coverage while they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the hotline is free to residents and advisors are available to discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:

Continuing an employer's existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)

Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program

Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria

State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event like job loss

The Health Coverage Hotline is available to anyone needing assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833-867-8771, officials said.

“These services are offered at no cost; Ocala Health is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans,” officials said in a news release.