Ocala Health offers free hotline to help residents find temporary health coverage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hotline aimed at helping those who have lost jobs, insurance

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Health is offering assistance through a new hotline aimed at helping individuals and families who have lost health insurance coverage find temporary coverage while they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the hotline is free to residents and advisors are available to discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:

  • Continuing an employer's existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)
  • Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program
  • Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance
  • Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria
  • State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event like job loss

The Health Coverage Hotline is available to anyone needing assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833-867-8771, officials said.

“These services are offered at no cost; Ocala Health is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans,” officials said in a news release.

