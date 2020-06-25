Ocala Health offers free hotline to help residents find temporary health coverage amid COVID-19 pandemic

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala Health is offering assistance through a new hotline aimed at helping individuals and families who have lost health insurance coverage find temporary coverage while they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the hotline is free to residents and advisors are available to discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:
- Continuing an employer's existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)
- Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program
- Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance
- Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria
- State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event like job loss
The Health Coverage Hotline is available to anyone needing assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833-867-8771, officials said.
“These services are offered at no cost; Ocala Health is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans,” officials said in a news release.