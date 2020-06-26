Volusia County leaders provide coronavirus update after county reports 141 new cases

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to address the rising coronavirus cases in the County.

“Topics will include business resources, firework safety, a health update and a countywide “Step up, Volusia” campaign,” officials said.

Volusia County set a COVID-19 testing record Wednesday.

Sasha Staton, spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Fire Department said 668 people tested in four hours on Wednesday, a record-breaking number for Volusia County; officials said 582 people were tested at the site Thursday.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 39 new deaths and 212 additional hospitalizations in the state, breaking the record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day.

In Volusia County, the FDOH reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the County’s total to 1,605 cases.

There have also been 53 deaths and 205 hospitalizations.

