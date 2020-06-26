Volusia County to hand out 7,000 PPE kits to small business owners

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County small business owners will soon have the chance to get a free kit containing masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment meant to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Using federal CARES Act money, the county purchased enough PPE to make 7,000 kits for small business owners to pick up for free, no registration required. Each kit will include masks, gloves, sanitizer, paper towels and cleaning products.

“This program is a great opportunity for us to partner with stakeholders to best assist our area businesses that are so vital to the economic livelihood of our area,” the county’s economic development director, Helga van Eckert, said in a news release. “Our hope is that the PPE kits will provide establishments with some of the protective equipment they need to ensure the safety of employees and customers and aid in the development of a resilient community plan to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”

Each business can receive up to two kits. Owners will need to prove eligibility by presenting a business card showing they own a Volusia County business. They’ll also need to sign a document indicating that they received the supplies.

The kits will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

July 6: Port Orange South Daytona Chamber, 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave.

July 7: Daytona Regional Chamber, 126 E. Orange Ave.

July 8: 115 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

July 9: Ormond Performing Arts Center, 339 U.S. 1; The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

July 10: Wayne G. Sanborn Activity & Events Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave., DeLand

Business representatives with more questions about the initiative can call 386-248-8048.