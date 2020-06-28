90ºF

OCCC COVID-19 antibody test reaches capacity, swab test line is short, officials say

8,530 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday morning

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

OCCC Test Site
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center antibody testing site has reached capacity, according to officials.

Swab testing for the coronavirus is still available. Authorities said the line is short.

On Saturday, The Orange County Convention Center antibody testing site reached capacity minutes before opening.

According to officials, the first car in line got to the site at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Every day this week, the lines at the test site have exceeded the line the day before, officials said.

According to the FDOH, 8,530 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday morning.

Sunday’s positive cases bring the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 141,075, as well as a total of 3,419 deaths.

Since March, 14,244 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization.

