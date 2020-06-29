Man shot and killed waiting in line to apply for job at Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, deputies say

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJXT is reporting a 20-year-old man who was standing in line to apply for a job at an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville was shot and killed Monday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Two other people suffered minor injuries when two suspects opened fire outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Jacksonville’s Northside shortly before 2 p.m.

According to JSO, the man who was killed was targeted by the shooters who fled from the scene in a silver car. JSO is now searching for three suspects, including the driver of the getaway car.

A photo that was taken by an Amazon employee and sent to News4Jax appears to show shattered glass in one of the break rooms. The employee said it was caused by a bullet.

Emergency crews and crime scene tape filled the parking lot of the fulfillment center following the shooting.

What appeared to be a JSO helicopter was seen circling above the facility and the wooded area nearby.

People claiming to be family members of Amazon employees at the facility said on social media that employees have been placed on lockdown inside.