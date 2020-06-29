SeaWorld to host Fourth of July fireworks show, fit for socially distancing

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking for a fireworks show to watch this Fourth of July, SeaWorld is hosting one fit for the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the theme park say families and friends can enjoy three nights of its new “Light Up The Sky” physically distant fireworks show. With park admission, guests can enjoy the spectacle July 3-5.

To comply with social distancing guidelines and to still bring some red, white and blue spirit to the holiday, the park has also identified additional viewing locations to give guests more opportunities to safely enjoy the festivities. Enhanced measures include spaced seating, increased sanitation, additional park signage and extra SeaWorld staff to help guests find additional exits after the fireworks shows.

“Guest safety is our foremost priority and to be able to maintain safe physical distancing while still providing amazing vantage points of the fireworks presentation, we have re-configured the annual fireworks display to be viewable from multiple locations,” said Park President Kyle Miller in a news release. “We are committed to creating a safe environment for our guests so they can spend a memorable, fun and enjoyable holiday weekend with us.”

For more details about the park's enhanced health and safety measures, click here.

