Marion County woman with medical conditions has been missing for a week, deputies say

Kathleen Nolan was last at her home on June 22

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Kathleen Nolan (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they’re searching for a woman with medical conditions who hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 22.

According to a news release, Kathleen Nolan was last known to be at her home in Fort McCoy more than a week ago and it’s possible she might have left the residence on foot.

Deputies said Nolan, 61, suffers from medical conditions that have caused concern for her well-being.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

