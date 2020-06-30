Marion County woman with medical conditions has been missing for a week, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they’re searching for a woman with medical conditions who hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 22.

According to a news release, Kathleen Nolan was last known to be at her home in Fort McCoy more than a week ago and it’s possible she might have left the residence on foot.

Deputies said Nolan, 61, suffers from medical conditions that have caused concern for her well-being.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.