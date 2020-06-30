New video shows Orlando man moments before he was fatally shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police detectives shared video Tuesday they hope will lead to new information and an arrest in an unsolved murder that happened in May.

Willie McCormick, 51, was walking between West Livingston Street between North Westmoreland Drive and Hames Avenue sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. on May 30 when he was shot, according to police. Detectives said he was able to walk to West Robinson Street before he collapsed.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to his back and the evidence at the scene suggests that he was running, likely toward a fire station that was a few hundred yards away, when he collapsed.

Willie Louis McCormick (Orlando Police Department)

Orlando Fire Department personnel found McCormick dead on the sidewalk later that morning.

OPD released surveillance video showing McCormick walking north on Westmoreland Drive crossing Bentley Street, just minutes before he was shot.

McCormick was wearing a red Polo shirt, a black vest, black jogging pants with a lime green stripe down the sides and black and white Puma tennis shoes. He is also wearing a black Kangol-style hat with mirrored sunglasses on top of it. In the 15-second video, McCormick is seen tying a jacket around his waist as he walks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder of McCormick to call Crimeline to remain anonymous or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.