UPDATE: Missing 82-year-old Orlando man found safe and sound

ORLANDO, Fla. – ***10:27 p.m. June 29, 2020 update***

Gerald Folks has been found safe and sound, according to Orlando police.

***Original***

Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police said Gerald Folks was last seen in the area of Brockway Avenue and Inca Street.

Investigators said Folks was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige shorts, white socks, and glasses.

Officers said he left the residence without his medication and without his cane.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man is asked to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.