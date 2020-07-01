4 families displaced after fire rips through Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an Orlando apartment complex Tuesday night.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the River Park Apartments at 2327 River Park Cir. around 9:30 p.m.

Orange County deputies also responded to the scene to help evacuate residents, according to a tweet.

#FireOut at River Park Apts 2327 River Park Circle | Initial 911 9:30pm reports of fire. @OrangeCoSheriff assisted in evac of units. Crews located fire in attic. At least 4 units damaged. @RedCrossCFL on scene assisting families. No reports of injuries. SFM contacted for cause. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 1, 2020

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is providing assistance to those families who were displaced by the fire.

Fire rescue officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.