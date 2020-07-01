6 members of FC Dallas soccer team test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The FC Dallas Major League Soccer team released a statement Wednesday saying two members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Orlando.

According to the tweet, FC Dallas player, coaches and staff departed for Orlando on June 27 and every member of the traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19. The tweet went on to say that upon arriving in Orlando, two players tested positive for the disease, followed by four more players testing positive shortly after.

“In consultation with MLS officials, FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly-affected players as well as FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution,” officials said in a tweet. “All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing.”

The first teams began arriving in Orlando for the MLS is Back tournament June 24 as the league makes its return to play at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

MLS games were originally suspended March 12 to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Now three months later, teams are arriving preparing for the preseason as Florida is seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Before traveling to Central Florida, all 26 MLS clubs and essential members must get tested for COVID-19 twice and get an antibody test a part of an adjusted physical exam that includes a temperature check and a screening questionnaire.

Once teams arrive in Florida, all club members will immediately receive another coronavirus test. They can begin training after they’ve tested negative, according to MLS protocol.