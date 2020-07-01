86ºF

New Smyrna Beach commissioners to discuss face-covering resolution in special meeting

Resolution would encourage wearing face coverings in public

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach City commissioners are expected to reconvene Wednesday for a special meeting to discuss a resolution regarding the use of face coverings within the area.

The resolution, if adopted, would strongly encourage people to wear a mask or face-covering in public. The measure does not mandate individuals to wear face coverings nor are there penalties associated with non-compliance.

The idea stems from the city commission’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, in which city leaders discussed ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in both the interest of public and economic health.

Residents can attend the meeting at City Hall Commission Chambers. There will be a public comment portion of the meeting.

Commissioners are set to reconvene at noon.

