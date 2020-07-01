St. Cloud Utilities to resume disconnections in August

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The St. Cloud Utilities Department announced Wednesday it will resume disconnections next month.

The department plans to cut off utilities for non-payment and late fees starting Aug. 3 as it returns to regular business operations.

St. Cloud Utilities originally paused the process to disconnect service because of the economic hardships families are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To assist during these challenging times, customers are encouraged to call us,” the department wrote in a news release.

People are encouraged to contact the department via phone at 407-957-7344 or visit its website to discuss payment assistance before Aug. 3.