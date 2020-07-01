75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

St. Cloud Utilities to resume disconnections in August

Customers are encouraged to call department with concerns before procedures begin

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Osceola County
How to fix a leaky faucet | SA Live | KSAT 12
How to fix a leaky faucet | SA Live | KSAT 12

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The St. Cloud Utilities Department announced Wednesday it will resume disconnections next month.

The department plans to cut off utilities for non-payment and late fees starting Aug. 3 as it returns to regular business operations.

St. Cloud Utilities originally paused the process to disconnect service because of the economic hardships families are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To assist during these challenging times, customers are encouraged to call us,” the department wrote in a news release.

People are encouraged to contact the department via phone at 407-957-7344 or visit its website to discuss payment assistance before Aug. 3.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: