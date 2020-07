ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 300-acre prescribed burn in Orange County is pushing smoke into nearby counties Thursday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The burn is happening near Kelly Park Road and Rock Springs Road.

The wind is pushing smoke into Seminole County, according to the Fire Department.

Rain is moving into the Central Florida area which may help reduce the smoke.

Residents are asked to only call 911 if they see a column of smoke.